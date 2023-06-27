RBC: The Ministry of Labor proposed to index pensions twice a year in 2025 and 2026

The Ministry of Labor proposed to raise pensions in Russia twice a year for two years, about this informs RBC with reference to the draft budget of the Social Fund for the planning period 2025-2026.

It is assumed that the insurance pension for non-working pensioners will be indexed from January 1, 2024 by 5.3 percent (on average, payments will amount to 22,772 rubles), and then by 4 percent in February 2025 and 2026, as well as in these years in April will be adjusted by 3.8 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Thus, the average annual pension will reach 25,690 rubles. In addition, the size of the fixed payment to the insurance pension will increase in parallel. From January 1, 2024, it will be 7968.4 rubles, from February 2024 – 8287.14, in April it will reach 8602.05 rubles, from February 1, 2025 the payment will increase to 8946.13 rubles, and from April 1 it will be 9196.62 rubles .

It is noted that there are no plans to adjust the size of the funded pension, the pension of working pensioners and the fixed-term pension payment in the next three years.

Previously, Associate Professor of the Department of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry “Human Resource Management” of the PRUE. GV Plekhanova Lyudmila Ivanova-Shvets recalled that from July 1, pensions for three categories of pensioners will be increased in Russia.