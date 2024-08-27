RBC: Producers propose to limit retail chains’ markup on eggs

The Russian Poultry Union (Rosptitsesoyuz) has proposed limiting the markup on eggs to no more than 10 percent. This reports RBC with reference to the organization’s letter.

The corresponding document was sent by Rosptitsesoyuz to the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS). The authors of the initiative are concerned about the growth of trade markups on eggs in the context of an insufficient volume of long-term contracts for the supply of products with retail chains. In addition, the letter proposes to limit the trade markup on essential goods.

In July 2024, the prices of vegetables from the “borscht set” in Russia fell the most. In addition, lamb (by 7.77 percent), seasonal apples (by 7.03 percent) and chicken eggs (by almost 6 percent) fell significantly in price.