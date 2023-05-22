Izvestia: Avanti Association called for the introduction of a six-day work week in Russia

In Russia, it was proposed to introduce a six-day working week, with such an initiative, the Association of Entrepreneurs for the Development of Business Patriotism “Avanti” turned to the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov, transmit “News”.

The authors of the idea note that at present, due to the growing number of sanctions, the burden on the economic sector has increased.

Despite the fact that the economy and the national currency showed resistance to stress and took a hit, additional investments are required in the financial and economic sphere.

The association pointed out that an increase in the working week can increase the strength of the Russian economy and help achieve a technological and industrial breakthrough.

Earlier it became known that representatives of Russian trade unions support the reduction of the working week to 36 hours, but only on condition that salaries are maintained. At the same time, they acknowledged that in conditions of labor shortage, the idea of ​​working less may be irrelevant.