The Ministry of Agriculture proposed to introduce quotas for potato and beet seeds from unfriendly countries

The Ministry of Agriculture proposed to impose restrictions on the import of sugar beet seeds, potatoes, wheat and other crops from unfriendly countries. About it informs RBC.

Oksana Lut, First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Agriculture, announced the initiative at a meeting on February 14. The agency will submit the issue of introducing quotas for consideration by the subcommittee on customs and tariff regulation.

It is planned to establish restrictions on the import of seeds from a number of countries from January 1 to December 31, 2024. The volume of quotas is currently not defined. At the same time, the measure will not apply to goods entering the Russian market from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU, in addition to Russia, it includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan).

The Ministry of Agriculture plans to flexibly regulate the volume of seed imports. The Ministry pointed out that in the face of import restrictions from unfriendly countries, the development of domestic seed production is the main factor in ensuring food security.

Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture proposed to extend the quotas for duty-free import of beef. Kristina Romanovskaya, General Director of the Lazarevskoye Farm, explained that such an idea is associated with a 3.3 percent drop in beef production in the first eight months of 2022.