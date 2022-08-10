Vedomosti: The Ministry of Finance proposed to exempt developers of military programs from VAT

The Russian Ministry of Finance has proposed giving tax breaks to developers of military and dual-use programs. About it report “Vedomosti”.

Amendments suggesting exemption from VAT are proposed to be made to Article 149 of the Tax Code. The introduction of the bill to the government is scheduled for October 2022, and to the State Duma – for February 2023.

The benefit will concern the transfer of exclusive rights and rights to use for programs for electronic computers and databases, which are included in the unified register of scientific research, design and technological work for military purposes.

The Ministry of Finance explained that currently, as part of the tax maneuver in the Internet technology industry, developers of Russian software from the register of the Ministry of Digital Development are exempted from VAT, but programs related to ensuring the defense and security of the country are not included in it. The publication notes that we are talking about a ban on entering them into the register because of the information that constitutes a state secret.

Earlier, the Rostec State Corporation proposed to the Ministry of Digital Development of Russia to extend benefits for programmers to IT specialists working in all companies, not just those selling software, as well as to expand the support measures provided for them.