Izvestia: The Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed to destroy unmarked fur coats, cigarettes and perfumes

The Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed a new way to punish manufacturers for the lack of mandatory labeling. In order to combat the spread of counterfeit products, furs, cigarettes and perfumes, the agency is considering the possibility of destroying such goods and seizing equipment and vehicles from unscrupulous manufacturers. About this with reference to a letter from the Ministry of Industry and Trade informs newspaper “Izvestia”.

The department noted that the current approaches to punishing producers differ depending on the group of goods. So, counterfeit tobacco is destroyed, and light industry products are planned to be sent for humanitarian aid – the corresponding bill has already passed the first reading in the State Duma. The Ministry of Industry and Trade asked the relevant departments for their opinions on the unification of measures to combat counterfeit and unmarked products.

Since 2018, the Chestny Znak marking system has been operating in Russia, the operator of which is the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies (CRPT). It covers fur, cigarettes, perfumes, shoes, dairy products and baby water. According to the CRPT, the share of fakes is gradually decreasing, but now it is about 12 percent in the tobacco industry and 11 percent in the footwear industry.

According to the head of the “Public Consumer Initiative” Oleg Pavlov, the absence of labeling always indicates the illegal origin of the product. Therefore, the punishment for this violation must be extended to all participants in the turnover, including freight forwarders, owners of warehouse complexes and marketplaces.

Earlier in Russia, it was proposed to tighten the punishment for marketplaces for illegal sales of cigarettes and nicotine-containing products, such as vapes and electronic cigarettes. Now, for ignoring the ban, sellers face a penalty of 50,000 rubles for legal entities, and up to 3,000 rubles for individuals. Also, the State Duma began to discuss the introduction of criminal liability for the illegal sale of tobacco and vapes to teenagers.