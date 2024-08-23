Titov proposed to unite five Russian gymnastics federations

The President of the Russian Artistic Gymnastics Federation Vasily Titov proposed to create a unified Russian Gymnastics Federation. His words are quoted “Match TV”.

Titov addressed the heads of five federations of gymnastics disciplines – artistic, sports, acrobatic, trampoline, aerobics. He proposed to unite on the basis of artistic gymnastics, as it is done in the international federation (FIG).

According to Titov, the merger will reduce costs. “The merger of five federations will give us more opportunities for development and this will benefit our sports,” he concluded.

FIG allowed Russians to participate in international tournaments as neutrals from January 1, 2024. However, Russian gymnasts were unable to participate in the qualifications and missed the 2024 Olympics. Only trampoline gymnast Anzhela Bladtseva competed at the 2024 Games.