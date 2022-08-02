State Duma deputy Shkhagoshev proposed to create economic and military alliances with China and India

Member of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Adalbi Shkhagoshev said that the visit of Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan was another signal for the creation of economic and military alliances between Russia, China and India. This is reported RIA News.

According to him, the union of countries is needed as an alternative to the European Union and NATO. The deputy added that the actions of the United States undermine the sovereignty and image of China, which is currently looking for the right response.

Speaking about Beijing’s reaction to the American politician’s trip, Shkhagoshev said that “today, China simply did not add fuel to the fire kindled by the United States.”

Earlier, the plane of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan. It is specified that the American special flight, on which, presumably, Pelosi is located, landed at Sunshan Airport in Taipei at about 17:42 Moscow time.