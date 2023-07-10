NIFI of the Ministry of Finance proposed to consider privatization in the interests of pensioners

The head of the Research Financial Institute (NIFI) of the Ministry of Finance, Vladimir Nazarov, proposed to carry out “privatization in the interests of pensioners” in Russia, write “Vedomosti”.

Since privatization has been actively discussed in the country in recent months, it is worth thinking about how to place shares of state-owned companies, Nazarov said. The transfer of state property to private hands, carried out in the 90s, was “predatory”, and now a “more socially acceptable option” is needed.

Carrying out privatization in the interests of pensioners, firstly, can increase the legitimacy of this procedure, and secondly, solve other problems, such as the development of the domestic investment market, the head of the NIFI said. In a conversation with reporters, Nazarov spoke about several types of such privatization.

He called the first one linear – it involves sending funds received through the sale of state-owned shares for a one-time pension supplement. The second way is the transfer of shares of state-owned companies to the ownership of citizens through pension funds and management companies.

Privatization would be very relevant in the face of a growing budget deficit, as it would bring large sums to the state treasury, commented Evgeny Kalyanov, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments. It would also help restart industries and reconfigure logistics. Now these and many other areas need funding amid sanctions and difficulties in attracting foreign capital.

New privatization was discussed in Russia after the publication of the April keynote article by VTB head Andrey Kostin, where he called the transfer of state property into private hands the basis for a new model of economic growth. Later, this idea was supported by Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev, Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov and Central Bank Chairman Elvira Nabiullina.