“Kommersant”: “New people” proposed to cancel fines for living without registration in Russia

The New People faction proposed to abolish administrative responsibility for living without registration. The corresponding bill on Friday, March 3, was sent to the Russian government for feedback. Writes about it “Kommersant” with a link to the document.

Now citizens who do not live at the place of registration face a fine of two to three thousand rubles, tenants or homeowners (individuals) from two thousand to five thousand rubles, legal entities – from 250 thousand to 750 thousand rubles. In federal cities, fines are higher, from three to five thousand for citizens, five to seven thousand for homeowners and 300-800 thousand for legal entities. At the same time, citizens are exempted from administrative responsibility if they have registration in the same region.

In the explanatory note, the authors of the initiative refer to data from sociological surveys, according to which about 20 percent of citizens rent housing, and in 2017, about 25 percent of Russians under the age of 30 lived outside the place of registration (permanent or temporary). Now, according to the deputies from the New People, there are even more such citizens.

The authors note that now almost all public services can be obtained on the public services portal, indicating the actual address of residence without registering at the place of residence. However, they pointed out that the administrative penalty for the lack of registration does not correlate with the ability to indicate the actual address of residence on the public services portal. “The citizen is asked to tell where he really is, and if he is not at the place of permanent registration, then the citizen is actually invited to confess to committing an administrative offense,” the explanatory note says.

The deputies also complained about the bureaucratization of the procedure for obtaining permanent or temporary registration. It can be obtained only upon a personal visit by the owner of the territorial body of the FMS of Russia. At the same time, owners often refuse to register tenants in their apartments, as they fear difficulties in removing a citizen from the place of registration, the authors of the bill pointed out.

“We need a voluntary notification procedure for informing about the place of residence of citizens. If law enforcement officers need to find someone, there is every opportunity for this, ”Sardana Avksentyeva, a State Duma deputy from the New People, explained in an interview with the publication.

Earlier, lawyers warned about the risks associated with the acquisition of permanent or temporary registration from third parties. They recalled that when buying a fictitious propiska, Russians and citizens of other states who arrived in the country face a large fine or imprisonment for up to three years.