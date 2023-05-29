Realtors offered the Central Bank to regulate the mortgage issuance scheme. In particular, we are talking about small loans up to 2 million rubles, which banks often refuse to issue due to higher additional costs for them (insurance, real estate appraisal, and so on). Izvestia got acquainted with a copy of the letter of the federal company “Etazhi” to the regulator.

This mainly concerns private houses and land plots, realtors explained. Today, there is a high risk of refusal to issue a mortgage due to the fact that the share of additional costs for a loan, for example, insurance, property valuation may be too high.

As Tatyana Reshetnikova, Deputy Head of the Mortgage Department of the federal company Etazhi, explained, refusals occur due to the high impact of additional costs on the total cost of the loan.

It is proposed to set the maximum cost of a loan for mortgage lending up to 2 million rubles and for a period of up to 15 years without taking into account additional costs for assessment, insurance and registration of the transaction. Or increase the maximum bar for exceeding the average market TIC from 1/3 to 1/2.

According to Rifat Garipov, head of the commission for project financing of Public Light under the Ministry of Construction, more benign conditions will attract new buyers to the market who have not yet been able to take out a mortgage. Therefore, the measure may well have a stimulating effect on demand in the real estate market.

Small and issued: business asked the Central Bank to regulate the mortgage issuance scheme