Izvestia: State Duma proposes making September 1 a day off

Deputy Speaker of the State Duma (SD) Boris Chernyshov has approached the head of the Ministry of Labor with a proposal to make September 1 a day off for parents whose children study in elementary school (grades 1-4). This was reported by Izvestia.

“In recent years, the issue of supporting families with children has become increasingly relevant, which is reflected in state policy aimed at encouraging and stimulating large families. In this regard, I am asking you to consider the possibility of introducing at the federal level the practice of providing an additional day off for employees who have children studying in grades 1–4 on the first day of the new school year,” the text of the document says.

As an example, a number of regions of Russia are cited (for example, the Ulyanovsk region), where a similar measure is applied. Chernyshov emphasized that it “has proven itself as an effective measure of support for families with children.”

Earlier, analysts from the First Data data platform found out that Russians spent more than 13 billion rubles on school supplies online in July and August. And 46 percent of all these purchases were for school uniforms.