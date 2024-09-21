Ostanina proposed making tests free when planning pregnancy

In Russia, they have proposed making medical examinations free when planning a pregnancy. Nina Ostanina, the chair of the State Duma Committee on Family Protection, Fatherhood, Motherhood and Childhood, shared this initiative in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“From this (free medical examination – note from “Lenta.ru”) we need to start if we really encourage our youth to have children as early as possible. Of course, we must create conditions for this. And, of course, all measures to support the health of both the future father and the future mother must be provided at the expense of the budget,” Ostanina said.

These events must be free of charge. Nina OstaninaChairman of the State Duma Committee on Family Protection, Fatherhood, Motherhood and Childhood

According to the deputy, such examinations should be offered to families at civil registry offices.

“When young people apply, they should know where they can go, they should be offered. Not imposed, but offered. So that they understand their geography of movement. Provide this route to check their health before the birth of a future child. But all this should be at the expense of the budget. If you want to pay for it yourself, then this is the right of future parents, and the opportunities should be provided, of course, by the state,” she added.

