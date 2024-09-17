RBC: Authorities to consider increasing child care benefits in Russia

In Russia, the amount of child care benefits is planned to be raised from 40 to 50 percent of the average parent’s salary, and from 2026 – to 60 percent. The corresponding order was given by the country’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, writes RBC.

“The government is discussing the possibility of increasing the amount of child care benefits for up to one and a half years, which is paid to parents on maternity leave,” the article says.

According to the publication, the order must be fulfilled by January next year. Journalists recalled that the subsistence minimum for children in 2024 in the country varies depending on the region.

In early September, it became known that the State Duma deputies from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia would submit a bill to the Russian government for consideration on increasing the child care allowance up to one and a half years. As the deputies specified, the bill implies an increase in such allowance in an amount equal to the subsistence minimum for children in the region,

Earlier, member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans’ Affairs Svetlana Bessarab said that in 2025, the national project “Family” will be launched in Russia, including measures to support student families. According to her, individual provisions of the new national project have already been presented. It is known that it will include care for student families.