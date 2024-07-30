Deputy Zhurova proposed creating a sports analogue of the Pushkin Card

In Russia, they have proposed creating an analogue of the “Pushkin Card” (a program to popularize cultural events among young people — note from “Lenta.ru”) in sports. Olympic champion and First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova shared this initiative in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Our task is to create a sports card similar to the Pushkin Card, so that children and young people can attend competitions for free,” the Olympic champion suggested.

Earlier, Zhurova said that it is necessary to develop domestic sports competitions in Russia. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, she responded to the statement of the famous sports journalist and TV presenter Dmitry Guberniev that Russia is not a sports country.

On July 28, Guberniev wrote a post in which he called Russia a non-sports country. In the comments to the post, a subscriber asked the sports journalist not to return to the country. “Idiot, I’m in Vologda,” the TV presenter responded to this call.