A bill to ban labor migrants from moving their families to Russia will be submitted to the State Duma

A group of State Duma deputies from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia will introduce a bill on August 19 to ban labor migrants from moving their families to Russia. The text of the document has been reviewed RIA Novosti.

According to the draft law, it is proposed to ban entry into Russia for foreigners on the grounds that they are relatives of a person working in the Russian Federation. It is specified that this concerns low-skilled specialists who are in the country only on the basis of an employment contract or patent.

“Families of labor migrants must wait for them in their homeland. When they come to Russia, relatives of employed foreigners live in compact enclaves, speak their own language, and treat local residents with disdain. There are frequent cases when such migrant apartments do not pay for housing and communal services, accumulate huge debts, which the other owners are forced to deal with,” explained LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky.

Earlier, the State Duma voiced an initiative to increase the personal income tax for migrants working under a patent to 30 percent. The parliamentarians advocating for this believe that two-thirds of migrants working in Russia work under a patent and send all the money they earn back home. Meanwhile, according to legislators, the income of foreigners should work for the Russian budget.