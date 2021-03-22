In Russia, a register of the Federal Tax Service (FTS) may be created, which will include organizers of lotteries and online gambling, which will be prohibited from transferring funds. The corresponding bill, which is at the disposal of Izvestia, is planned to be introduced on March 23 by the head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy Alexander Khinshtein, as well as Chairman of the Duma Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Sergei Zhigarev.

“The bill was developed in order to improve the mechanisms for countering illegal activities related to the organization and conduct of lotteries and gambling on the Internet by limiting money transfers on behalf of individuals directly or through foreign payment service providers in favor of the organizers of such illegal activities,” Khinshtein told Izvestia …

It is noted that at present only those in respect of whom there is information on the organization and conduct of lotteries by these people in violation of the law are entered into the register of the Federal Tax Service. The authors of the bill propose to include such violators in the list of persons in favor of whom money transfers are prohibited.

This document also introduces a territorial feature of lotteries and gambling. The location on the Internet is recognized as a venue if even one of the conditions listed in the bill is met.

These include the place of residence in Russia of the lottery participant, the location of the bank in the country, registration of the network address of the lottery participant in the Russian Federation, as well as if the international country code of the subscriber number that is used by the player when paying for participation in the lottery or gambling is assigned to Russia.

In October 2020, a federal law came into force in Russia that toughens the requirements for organizers of gambling and lottery operators. Previously, the organizers of gambling could not be legal entities whose founders were people with convictions for crimes in the economic sphere or for intentional crimes of average gravity and grave.

Now, according to the law, it is forbidden to act as an organizer of gambling and legal entities founded by people who have an unreleased or outstanding conviction for crimes against state power.

In addition, restrictions apply to beneficial owners of gambling organizers and lottery operators. Also, legal entities registered in states or territories that provide a preferential tax regime cannot become founders of a gambling organizer and a lottery operator.

On September 16, State Duma deputies adopted in the third and final reading the law on the identification of clients of gambling establishments.

The obligation was introduced to indicate in the cashier’s receipt or a strict reporting form generated when making settlements with exchange signs of casinos and slot machine halls, details that allow the tax authorities to identify customers. These details include name, patronymic, surname, series and passport number or TIN.