The Main Radio Frequency Center (GRCHTs), subordinate to Roskomnadzor, proposed to tighten access to pornography on the Internet and open access to some porn sites to adults. Writes about this “Kommersant”.

The initiative proposes to divide pornographic content into “illegal” and “not prohibited by law” and open access to the latter only to adults.

The authors of the initiative classified child pornography as “illegal” and “obviously offensive” such as rape. The authors of the initiative define the second category of pornography as materials presented in the form of “naturalistic images or descriptions of the genitals of an adult and / or sexual intercourse or a sexual activity comparable to sexual intercourse.”

Viewing pornography not prohibited by law is proposed to be made available to adult Russians. One of the options for implementing the age qualification, the authors indicated the development of a user verification system by porn sites, or entering through the state system for identifying citizens of the ESIA, which is used on the website of public services.

Earlier, a chat bot appeared in the Telegram messenger, with the help of which users can get recommendations on how to properly “beg off” viewing of pornography. A Telegram bot asks a person to answer the question of how much time they spent watching porn. The user has to choose from four options: five minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or an hour or more. After receiving the answer, the chatbot offers the user a selection of prayers.