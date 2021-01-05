“Covid passports” must be issued not only to vaccinated Russians, but also to those who have recovered from the coronavirus. This idea was voiced in an interview with URA.RU by the head of the laboratory of bionanotechnology, microbiology and virology of Novosibirsk State University, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergey Netesov.

According to him, the issue of certification of vaccinated and infected people is currently being considered in the world, but the latter category of citizens is ignored in Russia. At the same time, there are more Russians who have recovered from COVID-19 than those who have been vaccinated against the virus. “According to the Ministry of Health, about 800 thousand people have been vaccinated so far, and people who have antibodies have already reached several tens of millions,” the immunologist said. He considered it expedient to enter a passport for the presence of antibodies to infection.

In addition, immunity after illness is more reliable than after vaccination. So, among citizens who have recovered from infection, one person of three million falls ill. “And of those vaccinated with Sputnik V, as we know, one out of 20 vaccinated gets sick,” Netesov said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government until January 20 to consider issuing special certificates to citizens vaccinated against coronavirus and their international recognition. It is assumed that these documents can be used for entering and leaving abroad, as well as crossing the borders of foreign states.

On the Russian portal of state services, from January 1, a service for issuing passports of a person vaccinated against coronavirus was launched.

In Russia, the topic of introducing “covid passports” for those vaccinated against coronavirus has been repeatedly raised. This idea was approved by the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gunzburg, who said that it was “absolutely the right thing.” At the same time, the State Duma Committee on Health Protection opposed the initiative, and the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko also criticized it.