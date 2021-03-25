In Russia, it was proposed to create a digital travel card for international flights within the EAEU. About this agency TASS a source in one of the Russian airlines said.

According to him, now the Ministry of Transport is discussing the development of a corresponding mobile application. As an option, the introduction of the digital Travel Pass IATA is being considered, which is already working on some air routes abroad.

The interlocutor of the agency explained that such a travel card will allow to speed up the restoration of international air transportation as much as possible, as well as stimulate other countries to resume bilateral communication.