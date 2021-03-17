The first deputy chairman of the Public Chamber of the Leningrad Region, Vladimir Petrov, proposed creating a new category of beneficiaries in Russia – “liquidators of the coronavirus pandemic”. The corresponding proposal was sent to the head of the government Mikhail Mishustin. It is reported by RIA News with a link to the document.

We are talking about specialists who took an active part in the fight against coronavirus in Russia: doctors, scientists, volunteers, and employees of special services. According to Petrov, they can be given the right to additional days of paid leave, sanatorium treatment and other additional social guarantees, by analogy with the liquidators of the Chernobyl accident. In addition, the public activist proposes to award the named specialists with a distinctive sign.

Earlier, State Duma Deputy Ivan Sukharev proposed introducing a new benefit for pensioners in Russia, which would allow them to purchase two tickets a year for long-distance trains at a reduced price. He explained that now some categories of citizens are already eligible for discounted tickets, but pensioners do not yet belong to them. At the same time, many elderly Russians are forced to spend large sums in order to be able to visit relatives who live in other regions, and often even in other federal districts.