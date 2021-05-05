Irina Volynets, founder of the National Parents’ Committee and Children’s Ombudsman for Tatarstan, came up with an initiative to completely ban the sale of energy drinks to children. Writes about this RT.

The Ombudsman sent appeals to the Ministry of Health, Rospotrebnadzor, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the State Duma Health Protection Committee. She proposed to introduce a ban at the federal level.

Volynets noted that dyes and flavors are used in the production of energy drinks, taurine and a large amount of caffeine are included in the composition. However, these drinks are readily available on shelves with other soda, and children have a “deceptive and dangerous” impression that they are harmless. Teenagers, due to their age, cannot assess the harm, and doctors and parents are categorically against the use, the ombudsman added.

The Ombudsman explained that at present, in some regions, the sale of power engineers to minors is prohibited, but there is no such clause in federal legislation. “In view of the above, I ask you to eliminate this circumstance and introduce a ban throughout Russia, as well as prohibit the sale of energy tonic drinks in educational, medical, physical culture, sports, sports organizations, organizations for recreation and health improvement of children,” the founder of the National parent committee.

Earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia said that they would consider a proposal to ban the sale of alcohol to customers with children. The ministry received Irina Volynets with a request to prohibit the sale of alcohol and cigarettes to citizens who came to the store with minors.