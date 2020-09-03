Social activists proposed to ban non-alcoholic beer from being sold to children in Russia. A member of the Public Chamber, head of the federal project “Sober Russia” Sultan Khamzaev sent a corresponding proposal to the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, reports RT.

In the letter, Khamzayev indicated that the sale of non-alcoholic beer is not regulated in any way in the country. At the same time, using it, minors get used to the taste of the drink, and this in the future may lead to an increased addiction to it.

A proponent of sobriety clarified that up to 0.5 percent alcohol is allowed in non-alcoholic beer, and this can negatively affect the child’s health.

Earlier, nutritionist Elena Solomatina called the danger of drinking any beer, including non-alcoholic. According to her, the drink has a high glycemic index, which can lead to weight gain, insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. In men, beer lowers testosterone levels, over time, a “beer” belly, female features in figure and character appear.