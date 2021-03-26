The Ombudsman for the Rights of the Child in the Republic of Tatarstan Irina Volynets proposed to prohibit retail chains from selling alcohol and cigarettes to customers who came with children. On Friday, March 26, RT reports with reference to a letter sent to the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.

As Volynets notes, Russians often buy alcohol and cigarettes in stores in the presence of children. In her opinion, this can arouse children’s interest in these products and develop into an addiction to bad habits, negatively affect the child and his health in the future.

The Ombudsman recalled that the Ministry of Health declared the need to take additional measures to reduce alcohol consumption among young people and called the priority task of reducing tobacco consumption among children and adolescents. In his letter, Volynets asks the Ministry of Industry and Trade to consider the possibility of introducing appropriate amendments to the legislation.

Earlier, Vadim Drobiz, director of the Center for Research on Federal and Regional Alcohol Markets, predicted that prices for vodka and domestically produced beer this year could rise by at least 5 percent, Russian wines will rise in price by 10-15 percent. In his opinion, prices for imported alcohol will also rise by about 5 percent.