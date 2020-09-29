Member of the Public Chamber, head of the federal project “Sober Russia” Sultan Khamzayev spoke in favor of banning advertising of non-alcoholic beer, reports September 29 RT…

The public figure sent his initiative to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Khamzaev noted that, despite the restrictions on alcohol advertising in Russia, non-alcoholic beer producers may resort to advertising tools.

However, he pointed out that during the demonstration of such advertising, viewers receive information about products that have alcoholic counterparts.

“We ask you to consider the feasibility of amending the current legislation in terms of introducing a ban on advertising non-alcoholic beer and beer drinks in the Russian Federation,” the text says.

On September 3, it became known that Khamzayev appealed to the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Murashko, with a proposal to ban the sale of non-alcoholic beer to persons under the age of majority.