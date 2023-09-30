Deputy Shvytkin proposed sending Western assets to support the Russian Armed Forces

Russia proposed sending Western and Ukrainian assets to support the country’s Armed Forces. Such an initiative was made by Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Yuri Shvytkin in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“We have enough pro-Western assets from countries that today are pursuing a hostile policy towards Russia. I’m not even talking about Ukrainian assets, which, in particular, exist in Crimea. I think that we should fully direct them to support the Armed Forces of our country as part of a special military operation. This will help the Russian army in terms of material support,” the deputy said.

Western countries and Ukraine must realize that their measures against our country will in no way go unanswered Yuri ShvytkinDeputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense

Earlier, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky announced the creation of a special defense fund in the country for the production of equipment and ammunition, as well as for the construction of military facilities. According to the politician, dividends from defense assets will be used to fill it. In addition, funds from the sale of confiscated Russian assets will be sent to it.