Sergei Mardan speaks disparagingly about the people of Ukraine on Russian state TV. © Screenshot Russia Media Monitor

On Russian propaganda television, a talk show guest explained the real motivations behind the invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow – The fact that the Russian state media spread propaganda no longer surprises anyone. In the related narratives Russia always assumes the role of guardian of decency and morality. The invasion of Ukraine operates from the start as a “special operation” – with the apparently virtuous goal of freeing the Ukrainian population from the ruling “Nazi regime”.

While the rest of the world hardly bit, large parts of the Russian population swallowed the history of the Kremlin. But in the meantime, the state TV seems to speak more and more plain language. Recently, a Russian war correspondent stated that Russia had never invaded Ukraine to liberate anyone.

Russian state television: Derogatory statements about the Ukrainian population

The journalist Sergei Mardan moderates the state television channel Rossiya 1. His news programs are primarily about backing up Russian propaganda. The propagandist is always supported by his interview partners. Mardan talks particularly often to his talk guests about the Ukraine war. So also during a program with the Russian war correspondent Dmitri Steschin. The team of Russian Media Monitor translated the conversation and recorded an excerpt of it Twitter released.

In the two-minute video clip, Mardan and his interlocutor Steshin explain that the Ukrainian population has built their identity on “the denial of everything that is Russian”. The people are thus denying their own roots, which Steschin, according to the English translation, called a “horrid deviation”. Therefore, one cannot consider Ukrainians as “people with full morals and a normal mental apparatus,” he said.

Russian State TV: Propagandist admits they don’t want to ‘liberate anyone’

Then the Russian war correspondent finds clear words: “We don’t need to liberate anyone there. We must take what is ours and make them afraid to even think about breathing in the wrong direction.” That this does not just mean the occupation of Crimea, but larger parts of Ukraine Steschin clarifies shortly afterwards. “Kyiv, at least, they should not be able to keep. After that we will see what a beautiful life we ​​will create for them and how they want to reconsider their identity.”

However, the talk show guest did not make good forecasts for the future. He fears that in an “ideologically porous” Russia, without clearly defined “national goals,” the current crusade by President Wladimir Putin will be in vain. “They will trick us again, just as they tricked the clever, clever and evil Bolsheviks,” suspected Steshin. Only recently, moderator Mardan admitted that Russia made a mistake in expecting an easy victory over Ukraine. He then spoke of an imminent “rude awakening”. (ah)