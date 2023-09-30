Former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev said this Saturday that Moscow will capture more territories in Ukrainea year after demanding the annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

“The special military operation will continue until the complete destruction of the Nazi regime in kyiv and the liberation of originally Russian territories from the hands of the enemy.“Medvedev wrote on the social network Telegram.

“Victory will be ours. And new regions will join Russia,” added the current number two on the Russian Security Council and a fervent defender of the offensive in Ukraine.

For his part, President Vladimir Putin promised “regeneration and socioeconomic development” of the four annexed regions in Ukraine.in a speech recorded and broadcast this Saturday by the Kremlin.

Photo: Eliana Ponte/ El Tiempo – Cuba

“By defending our fellow citizens in the Donbas and in New Russia (Moscow’s imperial project of integration of eastern and southern Ukraine, NDR) we are defending Russia itself and fighting for our homeland, our sovereignty, our spiritual values ​​and our unit“Putin says in the video.

At the end of September 2022, after the organization of referendums considered a farce by kyiv and its Western allies, Putin signed the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

These annexations, in areas partially controlled by Russian troops, were strongly condemned by kyiv and the West, who consider them illegal.

September 30 was decreed by Putin as “the day of reunification.”

However, Russia only partially controls those four regions, and Ukraine is waging a counteroffensive to try to take them back.

AFP