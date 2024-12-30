Russian authorities have promised Azerbaijan to investigate the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane last week and punish those responsible. if it is determined that there was some type of external interventionThe Azerbaijani Prosecutor’s Office reported this Monday when reviewing in a statement the “intense” bilateral contacts maintained in recent days.

One of these contacts involved the Attorney General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, and the president of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrik, who confirmed the creation of a working group to thoroughly examine what happened and identify those possibly responsible.

One of the lines of investigation is that the aircraft fell in Kazakhstan “as a result of external interference”, since when it was flying over Chechnya Russian anti-aircraft systems were responding to a Ukrainian attack. The first examinations show supposed impacts on the fuselage.

Putin apologized

The Azeri attorney general has also spoken with his Russian counterpart, Igor Krasnov, to advocate, among other things, for “effective cooperation” between both parties, with a view, for example, to the exchange of evidence, according to the official Azerbaijani news agency.





The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, came to apologize for this incident, which caused 38 deaths and 29 injuriesbut on Moscow’s part there has been no assumption of responsibilities. The president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, demanded this Sunday that Russia recognize the events and questioned the different versions given in the days after the incident by Russian authorities.