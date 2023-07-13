Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia will not leave without reaction the actions of Germany to seize cars from Russians

Moscow will not leave without reaction the actions of the German authorities to confiscate private cars from Russian citizens. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The department noted that Russia demanded that Germany immediately stop seizing cars from Russians, return property and compensate for damage.

Several people have already complained about the confiscation of cars with Russian numbers in Germany. As the German customs explained, when Russians enter Germany in a private car, the car can be arrested. The measure operates within the framework of the ban on the import of passenger cars from Russia to the European Union in accordance with Article 3i of Regulation 833/2014. Importation actually concerns any movement of goods, even for personal purposes. In particular, it is prohibited to “acquire, import or transfer, directly or indirectly, goods that generate significant income for Russia”, under List XXI, if they are of Russian origin or exported from Russia.