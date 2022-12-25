Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Medvedev said that Russia will make every effort to achieve the goals of the NWO

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta at the end of the year promisedthat Russia will make every effort to achieve the goals of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.

“We will make all the necessary efforts to achieve all the goals of the special military operation,” the politician said.

Medvedev added that today, apart from Russia, there is no one else to cope with the “Ukrainian regime”.

Earlier, the deputy chairman of the Security Council said that the Russian Armed Forces continue to consistently achieve the goals set for them by President Vladimir Putin.