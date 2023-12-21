The Ministry of Finance promised the EU a mirror response in case of confiscation of Russian assets

Russia will respond in the same way if its assets are seized by the West, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

According to him, for this purpose the government can use assets that are located in special accounts in the Russian Federation.

Authorities can use money from companies from “unfriendly” countries. They could have accumulated more than a trillion rubles

We are talking about funds located in the country in so-called “C” type accounts, Siluanov explained. Such an account can only be opened by a foreigner (non-resident of the Russian Federation) – both an individual and a legal entity. Unlike regular ones, these are restricted accounts. They are needed, for example, for paying taxes, duties, fees and other obligatory payments, transfers for the purchase of federal loan bonds, transfers to type “C” bank accounts and some other operations.

We also have enough assets, (…) these are our obligations on securities, dividends, those that constitute our obligations to foreign counterparties from unfriendly countries Anton SiluanovHead of the Russian Ministry of Finance See also Vodonaeva put on a witch costume for a children's party

Now, he noted, these assets are frozen. The income from the use of these funds is significant, and can be used in the same way if “unfriendly” countries will make a similar decision regarding Russian assets, the head of the Ministry of Finance added.

Photo: Ekaterina Shtukina / RIA Novosti

The volume of funds in type “C” accounts in November 2022, according to the Central Bank, exceeded 280 billion rubles. At the same time, according to some estimates, already in the spring of 2023 there could accumulate up to a trillion rubles.

Germany previously announced its desire to replenish the state budget using Russian assets

Earlier, Germany announced its desire to confiscate part of the frozen Russian assets worth more than 720 million euros and replenish the state budget with these funds. The corresponding request was submitted to the court of Frankfurt am Main.

Funds from the National Settlement Depository (NSD) and the Moscow Exchange depository may be subject to seizure. In June 2022, NSD came under EU sanctions and its assets were frozen.

A subsidiary of the Moscow Exchange tried to withdraw money on the day NSD was included in the sanctions list to the Commerzbank account of another subsidiary of the exchange, the National Clearing Center. An attempt to transfer funds is considered a circumvention of EU sanctions. In this regard, the prosecutor's office asks the court to confiscate the assets.

The United States also spoke about a method for withdrawing Russian funds

The Financial Times, citing a G7 document, wrote that Western countries could legalize the confiscation of Russia's frozen sovereign assets by recognizing themselves as victims of the fighting in Ukraine. This proposal was made by the United States.

As follows from the document, the US authorities do not publicly support the confiscation of Russian assets, however, such a “countermeasure,” in their opinion, should prompt Moscow to “stop its aggression.” From the point of view of international law, states that are “affected” and “especially affected” by the conflict will be able to legally seize assets. Most likely, we are talking about Ukraine’s allies, who have financed the country’s economy and armed forces since February 2022.

Photo: Komsomolskaya Pravda / Globallookpress.com

According to the latest data, the G7 countries, the European Union and Australia blocked about 260 billion euros of assets of the Central Bank of Russia in 2022. Most of the funds (210 billion euros) are in Europe.

Russia called the possible seizure of frozen assets a shot in the foot

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin called the possible seizure of Russia's frozen assets for Western countries “a shot in the foot.”

This decision will lead to the fact that not a single state, business or private investor will invest in the economy of the United States and the European Union, realizing that they may lose money “on flimsy pretexts,” the politician believes.

“With its actions, the G7 has finally destroyed the myth of the inviolability of property on which the legal system of the US and EU countries was based. This causes irreparable damage to international law: states, ignoring it following the example of the United States, and their “six” will be able to take whatever they see fit at their discretion,” Volodin said.