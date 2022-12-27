Vladimir Putin, this Tuesday in Saint Petersburg. ALEXEI DANICHEV (AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday prohibiting the export of oil to those countries that apply a ceiling to the price of Russian crude. The veto will enter into force on February 1 and will last at least five months, until July 1. The G-7, the EU and Australia agreed in early December to set a maximum price of 60 euros per barrel for Russian oil, within the framework of the sanctions applied against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian president already informed last Sunday that at the beginning of this week he would announce the Kremlin’s response to the western cap of 60 dollars (56.5 euros) per barrel. Putin affirmed, in a speech in which he assured that he is willing to negotiate with kyiv, that his country would not be harmed by this measure: “We do not lose anything because of that ceiling,” declared the Russian president. The response announced this Tuesday contemplates the prohibition of the supply of oil and derivative products from the Russian Federation “to those who prescribe a maximum price in the contracts,” according to the official Tass agency. The measure will have little impact on the community countries, since most have drastically reduced their purchases of Russian oil and since last the 5th the EU veto on Russian crude arriving by sea has been in force.

The EU took the step of setting a cap on Russian oil on December 2. After months of sanctions on strategic sectors of Moscow, largely offset by the high sale price of hydrocarbons, the Twenty-seven agreed to impose a maximum price at which the Eurasian giant can sell its vast oil production. The following day, the non-EU members of the G-7 (the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada) and Australia joined the measure.

Despite the fact that China and India have not seconded the cap, the measures adopted by the West also have implications for Russian fossil exports to the two Asian giants, since many of the shipowners and insurance companies involved in these shipments are based in countries that have set the maximum price. The presidential decree of this Tuesday emphasizes that “the prohibition will apply during all phases of the supply until the final buyer.”

The Russian decree includes a clause that allows Putin to override the veto in certain circumstances. The Ministry of Energy will be in charge of compliance with the presidential decree.

The Russian Finance Minister, Anton Siluanov, announced this Tuesday morning that Russia’s budget deficit could exceed the 2% of GDP that was planned for 2023. Siluanov explained that this change in the projection is due to the cost of activities military in Ukraine and also to fixing the Western cap on Russian oil. Still, some analysts say the $60-a-barrel cap will have very limited short-term impact on the Russian economy because the countries applying it had already slashed their crude purchases from Russia before the price cap was passed.

