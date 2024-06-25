RUSIA announced this Tuesday that it prohibits broadcasting and access from its territory via the Internet to 81 European media outlets, four of them Spanish, among them the EFE Agency.

The measure is the response to the restrictions adopted on May 17 by the Council of the European Union against three Russian media outlets – the RIA Nóvosti Agency and the newspapers Izvestia and Rossískaya Gazeta – and which came into force today, Tuesday.

The list published on its website by the Russian Foreign Ministry includes the websites of the EFE Agency (efe.com) and El País, El Mundo and Spanish Television.

Regarding the media in 25 countries of the European Union (EU), “response measures are introduced to limit broadcasting and access to their resources on the Internet from the territory of the Russian Federation.”

The restrictions are adopted against media that systematically disseminate unreliable information about the progress of the 'special military operation'

The statement highlights that the restrictions are adopted against media that “systematically disseminate unreliable information about the progress of the special military operation”, as the military campaign deployed in Ukraine since February 2022 is known in Russia.

Among the 81 media affected are also newspapers such as the German newspaper Die Zeit and the magazine Der Spiegel; the Italians La Stampa and La Repubblica; the Portuguese Público; the French Le Monde and Libération; or the Dutch magazine Algemeen Dagblad.

It also includes television channels such as the Italian RAI; the French LC1 and Arte; the Irish RTE; the Portuguese RTP Internacional; the Dutch Nos or the Austrian ORF; in addition to the Radio France station.

In addition to EFE, the agencies whose access in Russia will be restricted are the French Agence France-Press and Agence Europe.

The Foreign Ministry emphasizes that it had repeatedly warned at different levels that “the politically motivated harassment” of Russian journalists and the “unfounded” ban on Russian media in the territory of the European Union “would not go unanswered.”

Moscow emphasizes that, since Brussels chose to choose the path of “escalation”, it thus forced the Russian authorities to adopt “symmetrical and proportionate measures.”

“The responsibility for this development of events lies exclusively with the leaders of the EU and the countries that support said bloc,” he said.

In mid-May, Russian Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zajárova warned that her country was going to take retaliatory measures against Western correspondents in its territory if the EU restricted the work of Russian media.

“Until now they feel our love, now they will also have to feel our retaliation,” he said at a press conference.

He remembered that Moscow “will respond suddenly and in an extremely painful way for Westerners.”

“If even one Russian media outlet is subject to unfounded restrictions, it will have an impact back on its colleagues here in Russia. I mean Western journalists,” he said.

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has restricted foreign journalists’ access to activities organized by the Russian state and in some cases did not extend work visas for some Western correspondents.

Russia expands its blacklist

Likewise, Russia condemned this Monday the approval by the European Union (EU) of the fourteenth package of sanctions against this country and responded expanding the blacklist of people who cannot enter the country.

“The EU maintains its policy of confrontation in relation to our country,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement in which it noted that the community bloc “tries to pressure Russia through unilateral restrictive measures.”

After the EU foreign ministers formally approved the fourteenth package for the war in Ukraine, Russian diplomacy attacked the measure, ensuring that these sanctions “absolutely have no prospects and only undermine the confidence of the majority of states.” regarding the EU”.

In response to these unfriendly steps, the Russian side considerably expands the list of representatives of the European institutions and EU member countries who (…) are prohibited from entering our country.

“In response to these unfriendly steps, the Russian side considerably expands the list of representatives of the European institutions and EU member countries who (…) are prohibited from entering our country,” Foreign Affairs indicated.

Without offering a list of those sanctioned, Russian diplomacy explained that they are “representatives of the Armed Forces and security bodies, state institutions and the business community responsible for offering military aid to the Kiev regime.”

In addition, the list was expanded with employees of the European institutions and state bodies of EU countries responsible for pursuing Russian officials for alleged illegal arrests and kidnappings of people from Ukrainian territory.

It will also include Europeans tasked with creating a “special court” against Russian leaders who advocate confiscating Russian assets or using the profits in the interests of the Kiev regime.

In particular, Russia’s doors will be closed to those responsible for imposing sanctions against the country and to those “trying to undermine its relations with other states.”

Civil activists and scientists who have stood out for their anti-Russian rhetoric will not be exempt.

The blacklist will also include representatives of the Council of Europe, EU parliamentarians and those “national delegates of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe who systematically attack Russia.”