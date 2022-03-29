The head of Russian diplomacy reported on Monday that Moscow was preparing a decree to limit access to Russian territory to citizens of “unfriendly” countries.

“A draft presidential decree is being prepared to introduce retaliatory measures, in the matter of visasrelated to the unfriendly actions of various foreign governments,” Sergey Lavrov said.

The project provides for “a whole series of restrictions” to enter Russia, according to Lavrovwhich did not specify which countries or what types of people would be sanctioned.

In the face of Western economic sanctions, Moscow published in early March a list of “unfriendly” countries that includes the United States, members of the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Switzerland, Taiwan, South Korea, Norway. and Australia.

To these are added all the members of the European Union: Spain, in addition to Australia, Albania, Andorra, Great Britain (including the island of Jersey and other overseas territories that it controls: such as the island of Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar ), Iceland and Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Republic of Korea, San Marino, North Macedonia, Singapore, Taiwan, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan and Ukraine itself.

Expulsion of Slovak diplomats

Russia announced on Monday the expulsion of three Slovak diplomats, in retaliation for a similar decision taken earlier this month by Slovakia. Russia “decided to declare three diplomats from the Slovak embassy persona non grata.

They must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within 72 hours,” Moscow’s foreign ministry said in a statement. The Slovak ambassador was summoned to the ministry on Monday to be notified of this decisionspecifies the statement.

Russia also “firmly protested” to the ambassador about “obstacles to the work of the Russian missions in Slovakia and threats to their operation,” according to the same source.

Slovakia decided in mid-March to expel three Russian diplomats “for their activity in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” according to the Slovakian Foreign Ministry.

The diplomatic formula of the statement on the violation of the Vienna Convention is often used to point out espionage activities.

A new member in the list of foreign agents

The Ministry of Justice of Russia included in the list of foreign agents the German television channel Deutsche Welle (DW)which the Russian authorities forced in February to suspend its broadcasts in this country.

The official statement specifies that his decision corresponds to the law that created a registry of foreign media that perform functions of foreign agent.

On February 3, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the closure of the correspondent office of this German channel in Russia and the cancellation of the accreditation of its employees.

In addition, they announced their intention to draw up a blacklist of those involved in the banning of the Russian channel Russia Today (RT), who will be prohibited from entering Russian territory.

The German Media Supervision Commission banned the broadcast of the program in German at the time. RT considering that he lacked the corresponding license.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, assured that this prohibition “is nothing more than an attack on freedom of expression.” On March 8, DW announced that it would continue its Russian news coverage from the Latvian capital, Riga.

Days before, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, enacted a law that punishes with serious fines and up to 15 years in prison the dissemination of “false information” about the Russian Army in the framework of the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

For this reason, several Western media have suspended their services in Moscow and others have chosen to report from abroad. Since then, it has been forbidden to use words like “war” or “invasion” to refer to the military campaign launched by Moscow on February 24.INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

