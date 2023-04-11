Home page politics

Ukraine welcomes fighter jet deliveries from Poland and Slovakia. But the machines from Slovakia could have been sabotaged.

Munich – Ukraine has long hoped for Western warplanes to defend against the Russian invasion. But the delivery of the 13 MiG-29 jets from Slovakia could be fatal for the defenders. According to media reports from Slovakia, Russian technicians are said to have sabotaged them on the way to Ukraine.

Fighter jets for Ukraine: Has Russia sabotaged EU military assets?

According to the report, the technicians, who worked at a Slovakian air force base until the end of 2022, had access to the jets and appear to have damaged some parts before their delivery to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said loudly The Kyiv Independentthe jets are “flyable, but that doesn’t mean they’re combat-capable.” Also The Business Insider and TheTelegraph reported about it.

Nad added that the defects in the jets “occurred only in the parts that were entered by Russians”. The technicians were hired on a long-term contract to perform major repairs on Soviet-era jets. However, the damage should be repairable, according to Nad. According to him, Ukraine has the resources to fix the shortcomings and make the jets fully operational.

Sabotaged warplanes for Ukraine – but repairs are possible

“They have pilots, spare parts and a company that has been working on MiGs since Soviet times,” he said. Weeks ago, Slovakia and Poland pledged to send their remaining MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. The Soviet-designed jets are not much different from Ukraine’s own MiG-29s, according to Nad.

Soon to be deployed in the Ukraine war: Poland and Slovakia are supporting the country in the fight against Russia with MiGs. © IMAGO / Björn Trotsky



According to Nad, Slovakia will receive €200 million from the European Union in compensation and unspecified arms from the US worth €700 million. Slovakia has not had its MiGs in service since the summer of 2022 due to a lack of spare parts and experienced maintenance technicians after Russian specialists returned to their homeland.

Fighter jets for Ukraine: Kiev hopes for F-16 machines from the USA

The delivery of fighter jets has so far been considered controversial. The US and Germany have so far ruled out supporting Ukraine with fighter jets. Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in February that the Ministry of Defense should examine whether deliveries were feasible.

Kiev has repeatedly asked its Western allies for modern fighter jets, hoping for F-16s from the United States. Ukrainian Army spokesman Yuriy Ignat said: “The MiG will not solve our problems, we need F-16s. But the MiG will strengthen our capabilities.” Slovakia is the second NATO country, after Poland, to accede to Ukraine’s request for fighter jets to defend against Russia. Polish President Andrzej Duda had previously announced that he would also deliver four MiG-29s to Ukraine in the coming days. (cgsc)