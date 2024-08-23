Russia | Prison knife attack in Russia, ISIS supporters took hostages – several died

Russia|Russian media Baza reported later on Friday that all hostages have been released.

In a Russian prison there was a knife attack in the Volgograd region in southern Russia on Friday.

The news agency Reuters reported on the matter, among other things, which refers to the Russian state media.

Prisoners who identified themselves as fighters for the terrorist organization ISIS attacked prison employees during a meeting of the disciplinary team.

According to Reuters, the Russian authorities say that the prisoners stabbed four employees of the prison staff. Three of them died, but there is conflicting information about the fate of the fourth, says news agency AFP.

Attackers also took the prison staff hostage.

A total of eight prison employees and four prisoners had been held hostage, Reuters reports. According to AFP, at least some of the injured were treated in hospital.

Russian media Baza said on its Telegram channel on Friday that all hostages have been released, Reuters reported.

Russian the security service killed four prisoners who participated in the attack on Friday, Reuters reports, referring to official information.

Reuters according to reports, the attackers are citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

According to Reuters, one of the attackers shouted in the video that they are “Mujahideen of ISIS” and that they have taken over a prison in the Volgograd region.

The penal colony, known by the abbreviation IK-19, is located in the Volgograd region, about 850 kilometers south of the capital Moscow.

In June There was a hostage situation in a detention center in Rostov, Russia, which ended with the release of the hostages and the death of the hostage takers.

At that time, it was said that among those who took hostages were members of ISIS accused of terrorism.

Isis has said that it has carried out several attacks in Russia.

In March, in a concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region in a terrorist attack 144 people died and hundreds were injured.