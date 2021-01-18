Russia Prime Minister Marin: Alexei Navalnyi must be released immediately

In an interview with Yle on Sunday, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that Finland supported a possible joint EU position.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyin catch In Moscow, immediately after his return from Germany, he sparked harsh comments from the state leadership of several countries.

The Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin (sd) on Monday agreed with a message on Twitter that several ministers demanded that Navalnyi be released immediately.

“Russia should investigate the poisoning of Navalny and protect the rights of the opposition,” he wrote.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday the United States strongly condemned the arrest decision.

“His arrest is the latest turning point in a series of attempts to silence Navalnyi and other opposition voices criticizing the Russian authorities,” the Foreign Ministry’s website said. in the bulletin it is said.

The United States demanded the immediate release of Navalny.

“Confident political leaders are not afraid of competing opinions and do not target their opponents with violence or unjustified arrests,” Pompeo says.

Exemption request agreed on Sunday and Monday by, among others, the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Vice – President of the European Commission Josep Borrell and the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

“Politicizing the judiciary is unacceptable,” Borrell wrote on a messaging service on Twitter.

I was apprehensive about the capture of Navalni as well Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Marc Garneau, French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio.

“The matter is very serious and worries us,” di Maio tweeted on Sunday. “We expect that [Navalnyin] rights are respected. “

The farthest went to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, who suggested late Sunday giving in its joint opinion Sanctions against Russia unless the Navalnyis are released.

“The EU should act quickly,” the foreign ministers said Gabrielius Landsbergis, Edgars Rinkēvičs and Urmas Reinsalu stressed.

The possibility of sanctions was also discussed by the Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček, who said that he would raise the issue at the next meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto (green) said on Sunday Yle in an interview Finland supports the EU’s common position.

“Over the course of the evening, Finland has given its support to obtaining a common EU position – when there are 27 countries, it will take time – but it is important that the EU expresses its common position. I believe that the issue will be raised at the next EU Foreign Ministers’ meeting at the end of January. “

