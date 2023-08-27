In an interview with war blogger Semjon Pegov at the end of April, Yevgeni Prigozhin talked about an airplane disintegrating in the air.

Mercenary army Wagner’s director Yevgeny Prigozhin remarks in an old interview have fueled speculation and conspiracy theories about his death, which Wagner and Russia’s aviation authority have confirmed. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Prigozhin was reportedly on the plane that crashed on Wednesday, killing all ten people on board.

A war blogger Semyon Pegovin in an interview at the end of April, Prigozhin talked about the plane disintegrating in the air – which, admittedly, sounded more like a metaphor for the collapse of Russia or the military leadership than a prediction of an assassination – and assured that he would continue to proclaim the truth even if he was killed for it.

“Why do I speak so honestly? Because I have no justice in front of the people who continue to live in this country. They are being lied to. It’s better to kill me,” Prigozhin said, according to Reuters, in an interview from which the Telegram channel Gray Zone, close to Wagner, published a 41-second excerpt.

“I do not lie. I must say honestly that Russia is on the brink of disaster. And if these strollers are not adjusted now, the airplane will fall apart in the air.”

Prigozhin the crash of the private plane has been considered most probably caused by a bomb. The incident has been widely speculated to be the Russian president’s fault Vladimir Putin as a commissioned assassination.