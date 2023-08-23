Russia, Prigozhin’s jet shot down: no survivors. “Wagner mercenary leader also on board”

A private jet owned by the founder and head of the Russian mercenary company, Evgheni Prigozhin, has crashed in the Tver region of Russia.

According to the official Russian news agency RIA Novosti, all 10 people on board died. The passenger list would also include the name of Prigozhin, protagonist of last June’s revolt.

Also on board the plane was Wagner’s number two, Dmitri Utkin. Several Telegram channels linked to the mercenary company report it, including Vck-Ogpu. According to another channel associated with Wagner, “Grey Zone”, the jet would have been shot down by Russian flak.

Another video from the crash site. pic.twitter.com/Nz3xd262jN — Polina Ivanova (@polinaivanovva) August 23, 2023

