Russia | Prigozhin: Wagner’s story is coming to an end

Russian director of the mercenary company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin claims that the Wagner Group may soon cease to exist.

The news agency Reuters and the Ukrainian newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported on the matter, among others.

Prigozhin made the claim in a video released by a Russian war blogger on Friday, but it is unclear when he actually spoke.

“Within a short time, Wagner will cease to exist. We will become history, there is nothing to worry about. Things like this happen,” he said.

Prigozhin has repeatedly accused the Russian Ministry of Defense of, among other things, the lack of ammunition needed by his group and treachery.

Prigozhinin previously said that Wagner would stop the strikes on Bahmut so that Ukrainian forces could show the city to US journalists. On Thursday, however, he said it was a joke.

Earlier this week, Prigozhin said Wagner’s forces have suffered heavy losses because the group is not receiving enough support from Moscow.