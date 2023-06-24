Prigozhin and the Wagner group enter the army headquarters in Rostov

In Russia it is chaos. The head of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, says he is at the headquarters of the Russian army in the city of Rostov, a key center for Moscow’s military assault on Ukraine, and to have taken control of military sites, including an airport. “We are at the headquarters,” Yevgueni Prigojine said in a video broadcast on Telegram, “the military sites in Rostov are under control, including the airport,” he adds, while men in uniform walk behind him. The world wonders what will happen as Vladimir Putin’s power system shows incredible cracks.

The leader of the mercenary group Wagner said on Saturday that his 25,000-man force was “ready to die,” while promising to overthrow Russia’s military leadership. “All of us are ready to die. All 25,000, and then another 25,000,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a new audio message. “We are dying for the Russian people.”

Fear in the Kremlin: Red Square and Lenin’s Mausoleum closed in Moscow

The Red Square, iLenin’s Mausoleum and necropolis near the Kremlin wall in Moscow will be closed to visitors on June 24. This is what we read in an informational message from the press and public relations department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation. “On June 24, 2023, the admission of visitors to Red Square, as well as to the VI Lenin Mausoleum and the necropolis near the Kremlin wall will not be carried out in connection with the holding of events,” the message reported by the Ria Novosti website reads. . Sergey Sobyanin, mayor of Moscow, announced the implementation of “anti-terrorism measures” on the streets of the Russian capital, including checkpoints and vehicle controls. Reuters reports it.

The first images of the ongoing fighting in the Rostov region between rebels of the Wagner paramilitary group and Russian military forces who respond to orders from the Kremlin. A 24-second clip that appeared on Ukrainian activist Igor Sushko’s Twitter account shows heavy artillery and aerial exchanges between the two sides. Gusts are also heard. The post indicates that the images are from the Rostov region. In another video on Twitter, what is referred to as a column of Wagner armored vehicles heads towards Rostov, a city located a thousand kilometers south of Moscow. A flag of the Russian Federation appears from a truck.

The leader of the paramilitary group Wagner claimed his forces shot down a Russian military helicopter. “Just now a helicopter opened fire on a column of civilians, it was shot down by Wagner’s units,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a new audio message, without specifying the place of the crash.

Russian dissident Khodorkovsky: ‘Help the Wagner leader’

The Russian opponent and businessman in exile, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, asked to help the leader of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin in the rebellion against the Russian army, to fight the regime of Vladimir Putin. “Yes, even the devil should help him if he decides to go against this regime! (…) If this bandit (Mr. Prigozhin) wants to disturb the other (Putin, ed), this is not the time to grimace, now we have to help,” he wrote on Telegram.

And in the meantime, Kiev is allegedly concentrating several brigades for an offensive in Bakhmutovsky’s tactical direction, taking advantage of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s provocation. This was reported by the Defense Ministry, according to Russian media reports.

