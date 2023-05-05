Russia, Prigozhin shock video against Moscow: “No ammunition, Wagner will withdraw from Bakhmut on May 10”

The head of the Wagner Group continues to challenge the leadership of the Russian forces. Yevgeny Prigozhin, a historical ally of Vladimir Putin, announced the withdrawal of the mercenaries of his organization from Bakhmut, “because in the absence of ammunition they are destined to die meaninglessly”.

The announcement follows a very strong video published by Prigozhin on his Telegram channel, in which Putin’s former “cook” shows dozens of dead Russian fighters, repeatedly insulting Russian leaders. In particular, Prigozhin accuses the Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for a “70% shortage of ammunition”. The fighters captured in the video, claims the Russian oligarch, were killed in Ukraine on May 4th.

In a statement, Prigozhin then announced the withdrawal of his forces from Bakhmut, one of the main fronts of the war in eastern Ukraine. “I declare on behalf of the Wagner fighters, on behalf of the Wagner command, that on May 10, 2023 we are obliged to transfer positions in the Bakhmut settlement to units of the Ministry of Defense and to withdraw the remnants of the Wagner camps to lick our wounds,” he said said the head of the Wagner group, which has been leading the Russian attempt to capture the Donetsk town since last summer. “I am withdrawing the Wagner units from Bakhmut because in the absence of ammunition they are doomed to senseless death,” Prigozhin added.