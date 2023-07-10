The head of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Moscow and is reported to have met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Liberation, citing sources “of Western information services”. “At least from Friday 1 July – writes the French daily – Prigozhin would be in the Kremlin, where he has been summoned by his main commanders”.

News later confirmed by the Kremlin even if with a slightly different date. In the meeting with Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner commanders, which took place on June 29, Vladimir Putin listened to their explanations on the events of June 24 and “offered them further job and employment options in the fighting”. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov quoted by Tass. He then added that Wagner’s military commanders have “reaffirmed their support for the president” and said they are ready to continue fighting for the homeland.