ORHEI, Moldova — Deprived of natural gas from Russia and electricity from missile-hit Ukraine’s power grid, Moldova has been so distraught by soaring utility bills and blackouts that residents can barely contain their anger. said the mayor of this small town.

“They stop me on the street and ask me: ‘When can we go to another protest?’” said Pavel Verejanu, the mayor, describing what he called public fury against the pro-Western central government and its failure to secure a deal with Russia. for a constant supply of cheap energy.

But there is another reason why people are eager to protest: They are paid to join the weekly demonstrations that have been held since September in the capital, Chisinau, calling for the ouster of President Maia Sandu, a former World Bank official. that it is removing the poorest country in Europe from the influence of Moscow.

The paid protests are organized by the Mayor’s political party, a pro-Russian force led by his predecessor, Ilan M. Shor, a convicted fraudster and fugitive.

Anger over high energy prices has been simmering across Europe for months, offering Moscow what it sees as its best hope of eroding public support for Ukraine.

But Moldova is particularly vulnerable due to its long political, economic and linguistic divisions.

A tiny country nestled between NATO and European Union member Romania and Ukraine, Moldova has been caught in a geopolitical tug-of-war between East and West since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, of which it was a part.

Local politicians backed by Moscow or Washington and the European Union have swapped power in a series of shaky governments in Chisinau. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February sent this fight into a tumultuous new phase.

Moldova was fragile, dealing with inflation of nearly 35 percent. Gas prices have increased sevenfold and electricity prices have increased fourfold in the last 12 months, Sandu told CNN recently.

Shor is leading the protests from his haven in Israel. He funds the demonstrations and speaks via video link at every meeting. He did not respond to interview requests.

In October, the United States imposed sanctions on Shor and others for engaging in Russia’s “persistent malign influence campaigns” in Moldova. That same month, police raided places associated with him and his party. Investigators seized bags full of local currency worth $89,000.

Many people suspect that some of Shor’s Party cash comes from Russia, which would be illegal, but Shor has denied this. He has also appealed his 2017 conviction for his role in stealing almost $1 billion from Moldovan banks, insisting that he is the victim of a corrupt judicial system.

With Russian troops battling in Ukraine, no one anticipates the Kremlin sending its armed forces to Moldova anytime soon. Instead, Moscow delivered less than half of the natural gas stipulated in the contracts to Moldova.

Shor recently acknowledged that he pays protesters, after an independent Moldovan newspaper, Ziarul de Garda, published an investigation by journalists posing as protesters and receiving money.

Verejanu said no more than half of the protesters were paid, and only those who were too poor to buy food and drink during the journey to and from Chisinau.

Maria Muntiu, 80, said she had not been paid to attend a recent demonstration, but wanted to express her anger that she cannot pay for heating. Moldova, she said, needs a “real President like Putin” who will put the country’s interests ahead of “US geopolitical games” and provide cheap energy. Sandu, she said, “is trying to freeze us into silence.”

