The first day of the Russian presidential elections takes place today with high citizen participation and strong security measures at voting centers.

“Participating in the presidential elections is my civil duty. It depends on us who the next president is and the future of Russia, that's why I call on everyone to vote,” Ayze, a 26-year-old prison officer, told EFE.

As for the turnout of Russians – who will be able to vote for three days – to the polls, it amounted to 8.95% at 2:00 p.m. local time in Moscow (11:00 GMT), according to official data.

Share A Russian woman casts her vote during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia. Photo:EFE

Tamara, a 68-year-old retiree, revealed that she has voted for the current president, Vladimir Putin, who aspires in these elections for his fifth term as head of Russia. Several of the voters refused to reveal their electoral preferences.

Both inside and outside the schools today you can see strong police forces due to the sabotage attempts by Ukraine.

Last week, several Western embassies in Russia warned their citizens about the possibility of terrorist attacks in Moscow and other Russian cities in the coming days.

Incidents in schools

Moscow authorities and media reported some incidents at polling stations that had an impact on the voting process in those places.

Thus, a woman sprayed red paint on one of the ballot boxes, after which she was detained by security agents.

Another Muscovite threw “zelionka,” a green antiseptic, into the ballot box, shouting pro-Ukrainian proclamations, according to Baza, a Telegram channel.

Both could be sentenced to sentences between 3 and 5 years in prison for obstructing the electoral processaccording to Russian laws.

All members of the electoral commissions wear a “V” on their lapels with the colors of the Russian tricolor flag, the emblem of these elections, but also a symbol of the current Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

In schools you could see few election observers in the absence of Western experts, since, as the head of the Central Electoral Commission, Ela Pamfilova, explained, Russia did not invite them because they were not transparent or democratic.

Putin has not voted yet

Meanwhile, intrigue remains over the time and place chosen by the current Russian leader to exercise his right to vote.

“As soon as he (Putin) makes a decision, we will inform you immediately,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters.

In 2000, 2004, 2012 and 2018 Putin, who is seeking his fifth term, exercised his right to vote in the electoral college of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Another pensioner interviewed by EFE also gave her vote to Putin because he is the “only decent candidate” among the four Kremlin candidates registered by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), which in recent months denied registration to two opposition politicians who support peace in Ukraine.

A woman holds a newspaper showing a photograph of Russian President Vladimir Putin, during early voting in the Russian presidential election. Photo:EFE Share

Electronic voting

During the first half of the day in Moscow, with nearly 8 million voters, more than 1.5 million had already voted electronically.

Precisely electronic voting, denounced by the opposition as fraud instrumentis the preferred voting method for 80% of Muscovites, according to the Central Election Commission.

In Moscow, 80% of voters prefer to vote remotely and only 20% go to the polls

“In Moscow, 80% of voters prefer to vote remotely and only 20% go to polling stations,” Pamfilova said.

An elderly woman with obvious vision problems voted at a school in the north of Moscow in one of the electronic terminals, as EFE was able to verify.

This is the first time that Russians have voted electronically in a presidential election, since this tool was not yet used in the previous 2018 elections.

A man votes in Russia's presidential election in the far eastern city of Vladivostok Photo:AFP Share

EFE