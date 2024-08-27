Russia | President Stubb to Yle: There are currently no conditions for opening the eastern border

Russia|President Alexander Stubb stated in an interview with Yle on Tuesday that, according to the information received from Russia, instrumented immigration would continue as before if the eastern border were opened.

Eastern border there are no prerequisites for opening, said the president Alexander Stubb Ylen’s A-studio on Tuesday.

“There are no conditions right now, in this moment, to open the border again,” Stubb said on Yle.

According to the president, a message has been received from Russia that the instrumented entry into the country like before will continue the moment the border is opened.

Thing was relevant on Tuesday, because earlier in the day President Stubb had participated in the Tp-utva meeting, where the authorities’ assessment of the matter had been heard and the interior minister’s presentation had been received.

TP-utva refers to the meeting of the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister’s Committee on Foreign and Security Policy.

From Stubb was also asked in the A-studio if the estimate he presented earlier in the summer still holds true about a thousand migrants arriving within hours of the opening of the eastern border.

“It [tiedustelutieto] has not changed in any way”, Stubb assessed and said that Russia has the ability to move people very quickly from the nearby area to our border.

“This is not an asylum application issue, but an existential security issue where Russia, as a hybrid measure, uses people as its weapons,” said Stubb.

According to the State Council’s press release, Tp-Utva also discussed the preparation of the State Council’s defense report and the situation in the Middle East on Tuesday.