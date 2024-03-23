Vladimir Putin invited skater Kamila Valieva to his side at the opening of the future Games. René Fasel, the former president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, can be seen behind Valieva.

The human dignity of Russian athletes does not matter to Vladimir Putin's administration, says MP Pekka Toveri. Putin has destroyed Russian elite sports for decades to come, says Markku Jokisipilä, director of the Center for Parliamentary Research.

Athletic In February, the world was shocked by a photo in which the Russian president Vladimir Putin71, appears like a figure skater wearing his doping collar with a smile Kamila Valieva17, in company.

Putin and Valieva watched the opening of the Phigital Future Games together in Kazan. For example, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Thomas Bach snarled that Valieva, a minor, was a victim of political exploitation.