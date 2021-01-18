Russia President Niinistö to HS: Opposition leader Navalny must be released because there are no grounds for arrest

The president says he intends to raise the issue in his next call with Russian President Vlamidir Putin.

Republic presidential Sauli Niinistö considers Russia a leading opposition figure Alexei Navalnyi should be released as soon as possible as there are no grounds for detention.

“The capture of Navalni must end as abruptly as possible. At the same time, it must be said that there is no legal reason to keep him even arrested, ”Niinistö tells Helsingin Sanomat on Monday.

Russian authorities captured Navalny on Sunday night when he returned to Moscow from Berlin, where he was being treated for poisoning in Russia.

“I understand that he is precisely detained. It is being considered whether the conditional sentence previously imposed on him will now be enforced. ”

That conditional sentence concerned the fact that he had not been in the country during the conditional sentence.

Niinistö says that according to the Russian authorities, Navalny specifically had to return because the rules of the conditional condition be present.

According to Niinistö, this reason does not exist, because Russia allowed Navalny to go to Germany for treatment.

“President of Russia Vlamidir Putin also informed me by phone in August that he was allowed to leave. When he has been released abroad with the express permission of the President, how can it be a violation if he returns to Russia himself? ”

“On that basis, the arrest should end, and he should be put on his feet and not conditionally put into practice.”

“A much bigger issue is related to Navalny’s future security in Russia. Of course, it is clear that the whole international community will be following this closely. “

Niinistö says he has already approached Putin on the matter.

“I have opened the line of Putin. Usually, this opening takes some time before the call itself is made. There is an effort to talk about this as well. ”

In the past, Niinistö has spoken to Putin twice, in August and New Year. Shortly after Niinistö’s first call, Navalnyi was able to leave for Germany.

The content of the New Year’s call cannot be opened by Niinistö.