Russia | President Niinistö commented on his irritation with the memo that listed Russian threat images: “It came as a bit of a surprise to everyone”

Sauli Niinistö responds to the criticism of former Defense Minister Jussi Niinistö and emphasizes that he made exceptionally direct statements “face to face” to the Russian authorities.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö admits that he gave direct feedback to the Ministry of Defense about the 2017 Russia threat memo that caused an uproar.

In its article on Sunday, HS told about the pressure and pressure experienced by Russian researchers and experts in the 2010s.

As one example, the work of the expert network of the Finnish Security Committee, which once received a hard knock from foreign political influencers, is highlighted.

The memorandum went through options for how Russia can try to influence Finnish elections in order to weaken the sanctions against itself or to keep Finland away from the military alliance NATO. HS reported on the content of the expert paper in October 2017.

The most prominent critic was the Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces, President of the Republic Niinistö.

The Security Committee operates under the Ministry of Defense and its work is led by the Ministry’s Chief of Staff. Former defense minister of the Blues Jussi Niinistö told HS this week that he received a “complete beating” from the president because of the paper.

“I don’t remember if I had a conversation with Jussi Niinistö, but certainly the then chief of staff of the Ministry of Defense Jukka Juustin with. I noticed that the paper did not go through the committee, but rather came as a bit of a surprise to everyone,” says President Niinistö.

He emphasizes that it was not actually a statement by the Security Committee, but an assessment by the expert network established by the committee.

“In general, it came, in a way, as if it fell on the table, through a magazine.”

“The paper was first read in Helsingin Sanomat. And it was also foreign to the members of the committee, for example my own chief of staff.”

Possible the memorandum listed nine means of influence. These included social and traditional media operations, supporting politicians acting in accordance with Russia’s goals and pressuring and smearing politicians acting against Russia’s goals, as well as questioning the reliability of voting results.

The last item on the list was more dramatic: In extreme cases, an assassination or a terrorist attack.

“Threatening pictures with assassinations are quite clearly trolling,” said Niinistö in the 2017 election debate two days after HS’s news.

Niinistö still considers the addition of assassination to the list of threatening images “of course greatly exaggerated”.

“And then in that one point it was hinted that Russia would somehow support me.”

The experts had assessed that one of Russia’s possible goals was the effort “to elevate the Kremlin’s candidate to the presidency of Finland and thus to the highest foreign and security policy authority”.

The group had estimated that the desirable outcome for Russia could also be that the sitting president continues, but weary, having endured a humiliating smear campaign, having to engage in detente to appease a radicalized and polarized society.

“I thought it was a bit special that my name was pulled as something that might be popular with Russians,” says Niinistö.

He now describes the report as factual in other respects.

“They were actually what was seen happening in the United States. No [reaktiossani] it was in no way a question of not being able to criticize or evaluate Russia.”

Then Defense Minister Jussi Niinistö now assesses to HS that the commotion arose because the memo talked about threats “that have not been talked about in Finland”. According to him, Finland’s foreign policy changed on February 24 after Russia attacked Ukraine.

“In the older political guard, that is [sitä ennen] still a strong opinion that the Russian bear should not be irritated. That it would be better to be silent about some issues and that way Finland would maintain a particularly trusting relationship with Russia,” Jussi Niinistö said.

President Niinistö, on the other hand, says that he is surprised by the talk that Finland would have been particularly cautious in relation to Russia even in the 21st century.

“At least it wasn’t in my time. And I do know that my predecessor Tarja Halonen is also sharp-tongued and probably used it.”

Niinistö gives three examples from his own activities.

In 2012, Commander of the Russian Armed Forces Nikolai Makarov gave a speech at the National Defense Course Association event in Helsinki, which Niinistö describes as “strange”.

Among other things, the Russian commander warned Finland not to fraternize with NATO. In his speech, Makarov said that Finland’s participation in military alliance military exercises proves that “Finland is gradually joining the scope of NATO activities”.

According to Makarov, this could even pose a threat to Russia’s security. He urged Finland to stay outside of NATO and prefer to strengthen its military cooperation with Russia.

After the speech, Makarov met President Niinistö in Mäntyniemi. The exact content of the conversation has not been made public.

“I’m absolutely sure that no Russian commander in the West has received such clear direct feedback as what I gave him about the speech,” says Niinistö.

Caution nor, according to him, was Finland’s reaction to the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Niinistö says that the president and the government’s foreign and security policy ministerial committee (tp-utva) met only a day after “these little green men had done their trick”. According to the president, opinions were just being formed in other European countries.

“There was still great uncertainty in Europe, whether it is now possible to point the finger at the Russians, when we don’t really know what happened there. However, Finland clearly condemned the annexation of Crimea even then on Sunday. We were the first.”

In March 2016, President Niinistö met the Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev in Germany at the Munich International Security Conference.

“That was also a legendary encounter,” says Niinistö.

“I ripped him pretty badly in front of the television camera for the so-called refugee flow being produced in Finland.”

In the initial phase of the refugee crisis, between October 2015 and February 2016, 1,757 asylum seekers from Russia arrived in Finland. The operation seemed to be organized by Russia. Niinistö addressed the situation at the press conference.

Before that, Medvedev had stated to a German newspaper that Russia cannot prevent the arrival of asylum seekers across the border.

“Before, there was no need for a visa at the border,” Niinistö pointed out to Medvedev. In addition, he reminded the Russian Prime Minister that “Russia and Finland are safe countries, so there should be no grounds for asylum seekers to move from one to the other”.

When we think about this Finnishization debate going on right now, do you still see prudence in the way we have been talking about Russia here among ourselves?

“Of course, there could have been the same basic caution.”

According to President Niinistö, he can “perhaps be criticized for” the fact that he has not used as harsh language in his public speeches as some other Western leaders.

“I haven’t held such private talks here, where you use a fancy headline to seek publicity by barking at someone who is absent. I used harsher language directly face to face. That’s my way of doing things.”